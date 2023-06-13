Amritsar man arrested with 21-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 12

The police arrested an Amritsar resident with heroin. The suspect has been identified as Hardeep Singh, alias Gurjent.

Sources said a Crime Branch team was patrolling in the Industrial Area when they received a tip-off about Hardeep Singh’s involvement in heroin smuggling in Sector 14.

Acting swiftly, the police apprehended Hardeep Singh near Sector 14. His search led to recovery of 21.88-gm heroin.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him at the Sector 14 police station. He was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand for further investigation.