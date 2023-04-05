Amritsar score 382/4 against Ropar on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 4

A timely unbeaten ton by Kuwar Pathak helped Amritsar post 382/4 against Ropar on the first day of the three-day final of the Panjab Inter-District U-25 Tournament at Maharaja Yadavindra PCA Stadium in Mullanpur here today.

Pathak posted an unbeaten 144 off 191 balls to help the side recover well from early losses. After winning the toss, Ropar captain put Amritsar to bat first. Aseem Kohli and Tanveer Singh Randhawa opened for Amritsar. However, the duo only added 29 runs to the partnership. Harry Dhaliwal accounted for Randhawa (6) to give Ropar their first breakthrough of the day.

Later, Kohli and Abhay Choudhary raised a 72-run partnership before the former was found short of crease while running for a single by Anush Prashar. Kohli departed after scoring 44 off 78 balls, with six boundaries. Choudhary was then joined by Pathak and the duo raised 65 runs for the third wicket. Choudhary was playing on 80 off 64 balls, with 12 boundaries and two sixes, before he was caught by Kumal Vishwa off Prashar. Pathak then slowly moved the innings ahead with Salil Arora and the duo raised a 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Arora scored 45 off 87 balls (four boundaries and one six) before falling prey to Dhaliwal. Amritsar innings witnessed yet another important partnership as Pathak and Akashdeep Singh Sandhu raised 116 runs for the fifth wicket. While Pathak scored 144 off 191 balls (13 boundaries and five sixes), Sandhu contributed 55 off 93 balls (five boundaries and one six). The duo help Amritsar achieve 382/4 at the draw of stumps.

