Abhishek Sharma led Amritsar Soormas registered a four-wicket win over Fazilka Falcons in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League Powered by Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Batting first, Falcons posted a competitive 191/6 in their 20 overs. The Falcons were in early trouble after losing two wickets at 20, but skipper Shubman Gill and Pranshu Pratap joined hands to rebuild the innings.

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The two batters showed good composure and gradually increased the scoring rate. Gill and Pratap added 72 for the third wicket, putting Falcons back on track after their early setbacks.

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Gill once again led from the front, scoring a brisk 67 off 35 balls. The Fazilka skipper attacked the bowlers and kept the scoreboard moving before he was eventually dismissed.

After Gill’s departure, Pratap continued to hold the innings together and was joined by Sanvir Singh. The pair ensured that the Falcons maintained their momentum in the latter stages.

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Pratap scored a valuable 40 off 33 balls, while Sanvir provided the late acceleration with a quick-fire 40. His aggressive knock helped Fazilka add important runs in the final overs as they finished with 191/6.

Chasing 192, Soormas made a flying start as Abhishek Sharma and Sahaj Dhawan put the Falcons bowling attack under pressure. The opening pair added 79 runs for the first wicket, giving the Soormas a strong platform.

Sharma played an attacking innings and scored a quick 49 off 15 balls before being dismissed, narrowly missing out on a half-century. Dhawan continued to keep the scoreboard moving, but Amritsar then lost wickets at regular intervals.

With the Soormas reduced to 152/5, the pressure began to build. Rahul Kumar then joined Reaven Preet Singh at the crease, and the two focused on taking the team closer to the target without taking unnecessary risks.

Rahul took charge of the chase and kept the required run rate under control. Reaven provided support but was dismissed for 8 off 4 balls, leaving Amritsar needing 16 runs to win at the IS Bindra Stadium that has hosted international matches in the past.

Rahul completed his half-century at an important stage of the chase. He eventually scored an unbeaten 53 off 35.