Home / Chandigarh / An evening of dialogue on ‘Shattered Lands’

An evening of dialogue on ‘Shattered Lands’

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Sam Dalrymple (second from right), author of “Shattered Lands”, along with Jyoti Malhotra, Editor-in-Chief, The Tribune; Gen VP Malik (retd); and Vini Mahajan, former IAS officer.
The Chandigarh Citizens Foundation (CCF), in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers India, hosted an engaging evening of stories and dialogue on Wednesday at the Open Air Theatre, CRRID, Sector 19-A, here, featuring author Sam Dalrymple and The Tribune Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra in conversation.

Centred around Dalrymple’s acclaimed book, “Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia,” the discussion delved into the historical and human dimensions of the subcontinent’s partitions and their enduring impact on modern South Asia.

Welcoming the audience, General VP Malik (retd), former Army Chief and CCF president, underlined the foundation’s mission to foster civic learning, cultural exchange and public dialogue in the city.

The book was formally unveiled by Gen Malik, Vini Mahajan, Jyoti Malhotra and Sam Dalrymple. The event drew an audience that included senior members of the armed forces, civil services, academia, industry and Chandigarh’s cultural community.

Guests later interacted with the author during a lively book-signing session. The evening was supported by HarperCollins Publishers India, ICICI Bank, and Bluspring.

