An Indian on Moon by 2040 is my real mission: Astronaut Shukla

Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station, said his real mission was to see a fellow Indian plant the Tricolour on the Moon by 2040. He added that he was actively engaged in Gaganyaan, ISRO's planned human spaceflight mission.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the Military Literature Festival here on Saturday, he urged youngsters to pursue science and follow their dreams with courage.

During a session titled "From Fighter Cockpit to Space Craft: India's New Frontier in Air and Space Power", Shukla shared experiences of his 20-day Axiom-4 space mission in 2025. Describing the mission as "violent and chaotic", he spoke about the physical and mental challenges of spaceflight.

Citing Mission Director Dr Peggy Whitson's nine rejections before her selection as an astronaut at 39, he urged youngsters to remain persistent.