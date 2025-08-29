DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / An open letter to Chandigarh’s daughters: Carry forward its legacy of empowered women

An open letter to Chandigarh’s daughters: Carry forward its legacy of empowered women

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Dr Supreet Gill
Updated At : 06:09 PM Aug 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
Advertisement

Chandigarh has always been a city of strong female voices. From Sushma Swaraj, whose eloquence shook parliaments, to Kirron Kher, who brought her boldness from the stage to the political arena — our city has never been short of women who stood tall, spoke firmly, and led fearlessly.

Advertisement

And yet, during the course of my duties as a warden, I have witnessed a disheartening change. When young female residents bring up an issue and the answer happens to be “no,” many do not press on themselves. Instead, they send a boy, a man, or a party worker to take the matter forward.

It breaks my heart to see this. Are we raising a generation of women who believe they cannot fight their own battles? Who think their voices are too fragile to carry weight? And if they believe that a male voice can influence or intimidate women in authority, that is perhaps the saddest part — our own tribe turning against us.

Advertisement

But this must not be our destiny. Chandigarh cannot lose the spirit of fearless women who came before. Every rejection is not the end of the road — it is an invitation to grow stronger, to stand taller, to speak louder.

True empowerment doesn’t come from borrowed voices. It comes from your own — steady, unshaken, and unapologetic. My hope is that the daughters of this city rise to that legacy and carry it forward with pride.

Advertisement

Dr Supreet Gill, Chandigarh 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts