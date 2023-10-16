Andhra Pradesh beat J&K in super over

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

During a match in the ongoing Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Andhra Pradesh defeated Jammu and Kashmir in the super over. The match was played at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. After winning the toss, the Andhra Pradesh skipper elected to field. Fast bowler, D Sriram (6/33) hogged the limelight by restricting the opponents to 161. In reply, Andhra Pradesh batters struggled and were down to 119/8. However, a 9th wicket, 35-run partnership between Rushil (52) and Hemanth Kumar (17) helped the side remain in the match. J&K managed to tie the match by reducing the opposition to 161. Hrithik Jaitley (5/23) took five wickets, while Laith August (4/22) took four wickets. In the super-over, Andhra Pradesh scored 8/1, while the J&K Lads posted 7/1.

A 139-run contribution by Vaibhav Suryavanshi went in vain as Bihar lost to Haryana by 31 runs. Batting first, Haryana posted 280/8. In reply, Mayank Jhangu (4/52) reduced Bihar to 249/8. Apart from Vaibhav’s century, Animesh Kumar scored 44 runs.

In another match at Mahajan Cricket Ground, Assam registered an easy eight-wicket victory over Manipur. Mohit Thakur (5/13) led the attack to restrict Manipur to 47 runs. In reply, Assam recorded the win in the 7th over at the loss of two wickets.

City loses to Jharkhand

The Chandigarh team suffered a 93-run defeat against Jharkhand in their second fixture of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Hyderabad. Chandigarh skipper Paras won the toss and put Jharkhand in to bat. Nakul Yadav (111) steered Jharkhand to a total of 225/7 in the 50 overs. In reply, the Chandigarh lads were bundled out for 132 in 39 overs.

UT girls registered first win

The Chandigarh girls, meanwhile, registered their first win of the Women’s U-19 Tournament by recording a five-wicket win over Saurashtra. Batting first, Saurashtra scored 156/7. In reply, Chandigarh achieved the target in the 35th over. Chandigarh’s next match will be against Hyderabad on October 16.

#Andhra Pradesh #Cricket #Jammu #Kashmir