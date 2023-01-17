Anil Dagar, Shubham win badminton title

Chandigarh, January 16
The pair of Anil Dagar and Shubham has claimed first position in the men’s doubles event on the concluding day of a badminton tournament organised by the Combat Badminton Association. A total of 42 teams participated in the tournament.
The tournament has been organised at the Sector 23 hall for the past six years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist
The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...
Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius
At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian
Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith
Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...
China records first recent population decline as births plunge
The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...