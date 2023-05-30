Anil Kumar Gupta elected vice-president of federation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Anil Kumar Gupta, president of The Tribune Employees Union, has been elected as vice-president of the Confederation of Newspapers and News Agencies Employees’ Organisations during its annual general house meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Representatives of the All India Federation of PTI Employees Unions, Indian Federation of Working Journalists, All India Newspaper Employees Federation, Indian Journalists Union, National Union of Journalists (l), All India Federation of Newspaper Employees, UNI Workers Union and The Tribune Employees Union, Chandigarh, attended the meeting.