Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij orders search operation in Ambala jail after female inmate hit by bullet

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 20

Two days after a woman inmate suffered a bullet injury at the Central Jail, Ambala, under mysterious circumstances, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij visited the jail, enquired about the matter and recreated the scene of crime today.

Even two days after the incident, it is yet to be ascertained that from which direction the bullet was fired.

After visiting the jail, Vij said, “The matter is under investigation. I have asked the authorities to carry out a search operation in the jail and further strengthen the security. After the woman recovers, she will be brought to the location where the incident happened. I have asked the authorities to recreate the scene and ascertain from which direction the bullet was fired. A team has been constituted to investigate the matter. It is a challenging and serious matter, but our teams are working on the case. It will be resolved soon.”

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, Central Jail Superintendent Sanjiv Patar and ballistics experts were present.

The Jail Superintendent said “The matter is sensitive. Teams of the CIA, forensic experts and the police are working on this case. The minister visited the jail today and also interacted with the other female inmates who were present at the spot when the incident happened. The woman inmate who had suffered injury is still undergoing treatment.”

The SP said, “We are yet to receive a report from the ballistics experts. We can reach any conclusion only after getting the report.”

A woman inmate, Rita, had suffered a bullet injury on her foot. The jail authorities had claimed that it was an SLR bullet. They had checked the ammunition of the jail staff and it didn’t appear that there was any misfire from inside the jail. They believed that the bullet was fired from outside of the jail.

