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Home / Chandigarh / Animal activist thrashed in Zirakpur; police register case

Animal activist thrashed in Zirakpur; police register case

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Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:23 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The police have booked five persons of AKS-2 housing society in Zirakpur for allegedly beating volunteers of People for Animals when they had gone there to look after two dogs on November 4 night.

Those booked have been identified as Jaswant Singh, Taran, Rana Thakur, and Angrez Singh.

On the night of 4 November, PFA Zirakpur member Nishad Saily received a call from a fellow volunteer, Muskaan, a resident of AKS-2 Society, Bhabat, saying that dogs inside the society were being beaten. Saily reached the spot at about 10:40 PM with fellow volunteers and a local animal caretaker to provide medical care to the injured animals.

Upon arrival, they found residents gathered and the animals allegedly being beaten.

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The suspects allegedly pushed and shoved society residents Arnav and his sister Juhi.

The volunteers called 112, and police personnel arrived at the spot.

According to complainant Nishad Saily, FiR dated Nov 9, the volunteers told the gathered residents that they had come only to provide medical care to the injured animals. “The volunteers, including a minor, were then slapped, grabbed by the neck and pushed, and attempts were made to snatch their phones as they tried to record.”

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A case has been registered at Police Station Zirakpur under Sections 115(2), 74 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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