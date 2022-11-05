Aniruddh, Riya clinch tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

Top seed Aniruddh Sangra and Riya Kaushik have won under-18 singles titles of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for boys and girls, respectively. The tournament was played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association complex from October 31 to November 4.

Aniruddh defeated his practice partner qualifier Ashwajit Senjam in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. In the girls’ final, top seed Riya Kaushik defeated Radha Sadhra 7-5, 6-3. Unseeded Raghav Saorde of Maharashtra upset 6th seed Abhinav Chaudhary 7-6(4), 6-1 in the boys under-14 singles final.

Raghav won the 1st set 7-4 in the tiebreak. In the 2nd set, he maintained his rhythm and raised the level of his game to beat Abhinav Chaudhary 6-1 easily. In the girls’ under-14 singles final, third seed Mannat Awasthi beat Kritika Sharma 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets.

The following are the results. Boys’ under-18: Aniruddh Sangra (CH) bt Ashwajit Senjam (MN) 6-3, 6-0; boys U-14: Raghav Sarode (MH) bt Abhinav Chaudhary (PB) 7-6(4), 6-1; girl’s under-18: Riya Kaushik (CH) bt Radha Sadhra (CH) 7-5, 6-3; and girls U-14: Mannat Awasthi (CH) bt Kritika Sharma (PB) 6-2, 6-3.