Ankur, Diya clinch national table tennis titles

Ankur Bhattacharjee capped an impressive campaign with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Maharashtra’s Raegan Albuquerque to clinch the men’s singles title, while Diya Chitale of RBI managed to overpower a spirited challenge from 17-year-old West Bengal paddler Syndrela Das at 4-3, on the concluding day of the 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship, at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Hall.

In the men’s final, Haryana’s Bhattacharjee started by winning the opener 11-8, but Albuquerque bounced back by winning next two games 3-11 6-11. However, the Haryana lad pumped 11-8 11-9 wins in the next two, before Albuquerque levelled the match by bagging the next 6-11. In the final game, Bhattacharjee showed composure and played his natural attacking game to pull off an 11-5 win and the title.

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The Haryana paddler had missed out at the Kanpur leg after losing to Manav Thakkar in the semifinals. He overcame Jeet Chandra of the Railway Sports Promotion Board 4-1. The opening game was closely fought, with Ankur edging it 13-11 before Jeet levelled the contest. Ankur then took control, winning the next two games to seal his place in the final. Raegan produced a hard-fought 4-2 victory over second-seeded Thakkar. After the players traded games, Raegan clinched the crucial fifth game 12-10 and carried the momentum into the sixth to seal the win.

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In the semifinals, Bhattacharjee defeated Chandra 13-11 8-11 11-7 12-10 11-6, while Albuquerque overpowered Thakkar 5-11 11-5 11-9 8-11 12-10 11-8.

Syndrela’s tough fight

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Diya faced a tough resistance from West Bengal’s young sensation Syndrela. The RBI paddler won first three games 11-6 11-8 11-7, but Syndrela bounced back with 6-11 9-11 8-11 wins. In the final game, Syndrela was again in the contention for the gold medal, but Diya managed to take the game 11-9.

In the semifinals, Syndrela battled past Sutirtha Mukherjee of RSPB 4-3 in a seven-game thriller. After falling two games behind, Syndrela fought back to take the next three and move ahead. Sutirtha forced a decider by winning the sixth game, but Syndrela held her nerve in the final game to seal the contest. Diya secured her place in the final with a 4-1 win over Swastika Ghosh of PSPB.

Priyanuj, Divyanshi lift U-19 crowns

Priyanuj Bhattacharyya of the Railways Sports Promotion Board clinched the boys’ U-19 singles title with a straight-games victory over Tamil Nadu’s PB Abhinand in the final. Priyanuj showcased his composure and consistency to prevail 4-1, overcoming a determined challenge from Abhinand in a closely contested third game. Maharashtra’s Divyanshi Bhowmick captured the girls’ singles title by defeating West Bengal’s Syndrela in straight games. Divyanshi produced a composed performance to register a 4-1 win, maintaining her advantage throughout the final despite Syndrela’s efforts to fight back. The Maharashtra paddler’s consistency proved decisive as she secured the first two games by identical margins before edging the next two to seal the title in four games. Both finalists displayed determination and competitive spirit, but Divyanshi’s ability to deliver at key points ensured she finished on top.