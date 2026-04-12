Annual awards ceremony held at Sector 46 college

The 41st annual prize distribution function of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, was held on Saturday.

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The event commenced with a welcome address by the Principal, Dr Anita Khosla, who extended a cordial welcome to the chief guest, Dr Dalip Kumar, Registrar, Amity University, Mohali.

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A total of 47 merit certificates, 15 Roll of Honour awards and 21 College Colour awards were conferred upon students in recognition of their outstanding achievements in academics, sports, cultural activities, as well as their contributions to the National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC).