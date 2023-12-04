Annual conference of STNI concludes

Mohali, December 3
The 6th Annual Conference of the Society of Therapeutic Neuro Interventions (STNI)-2023 concluded at Sector 35 today.
This annual event brings together practicing as well as budding neuro-interventionists on a common platform. The theme of STNI-2023 was “BEFAST #Strike Out Stroke.” Neuro-interventionists from India as well as abroad, including the US, UK, Turkey, South Korea, France and Kazakhstan, among others, participated in the three-day conference to share their insights on neuro-interventional procedures.
The organising chairman of STNI-2023, Dr Vivek Gupta, said, “STNI-2023 was organised to share information on the latest techniques and research in the field of neurovascular interventions.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state
In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...
AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed
Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh