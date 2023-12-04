Annual conference of STNI concludes

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 3

The 6th Annual Conference of the Society of Therapeutic Neuro Interventions (STNI)-2023 concluded at Sector 35 today.

This annual event brings together practicing as well as budding neuro-interventionists on a common platform. The theme of STNI-2023 was “BEFAST #Strike Out Stroke.” Neuro-interventionists from India as well as abroad, including the US, UK, Turkey, South Korea, France and Kazakhstan, among others, participated in the three-day conference to share their insights on neuro-interventional procedures.

The organising chairman of STNI-2023, Dr Vivek Gupta, said, “STNI-2023 was organised to share information on the latest techniques and research in the field of neurovascular interventions.”

