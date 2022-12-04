Annual Day celebrated

DPS, Mohali

The school staged ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, a show, on the first day of its Annual Day celebrations. The students showcased the vibrant Indian culture by representing different Indian states. The show saw students of nursery to Class III giving spectacular performances enriched with scintillating music, vibrant costumes, brilliantly choreographed dances and props. Chief guest Mohammad Tayyab, MD Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, Mohali, congratulated students for putting up a grand show.

Tribune Model School

The social science department of the school organised a field trip to Kurali for students of Class 9. Students were informed about practices before sowing and harvesting of crops. They were educated regarding different types of pesticides, fertilisers and how to use them safely.

Manav Rachna Int’l, Mohali

Tiny tots of the school were involved in a baking activity, making it a memorable event. Under the theme, 'It's Yummy', young bakers baked scrumptious bakery delights. Along with their centre incharge, toddlers baked their first cake using the three basic ingredients - cookies, milk and baking powder.

St Joan’s Public, Zirakpur

The schoo celebrated Red Day with much jubilance and verve. Tiny tots of the junior wing attired in bold and beautiful red colour left everyone spellbound with their remarkable ramp walk. Jasnoor singh of Level II was chosen as Red Prince, Sargun Kataria of Level II as Red Princess and Harsimrat Singh of Level I, Arushi Rana of Level II, Tanmay Jain and Smridhi of Level III were runners-up.