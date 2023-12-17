Annual day celebrated

PM Shri KV, AFS High Ground, Chd

The school celebrated its annual day. The school premises were decked up with flowers to mark the diamond jubilee anniversary on the 60th Foundation Day of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chd

Members of Umeed Club at the school extended their Christmas wishes to the residents of Mother Teresa Home in Sector 23, through a touching speech followed by a rendition of carols.

MDAV School, Sec 22, Chandigarh

The annual cultural event, ‘Spectrum of Smiles: Junior Joyfest’, was celebrated with much fervour and gaiety at Tagore Theatre. The kids enthralled the audience with cultural activities.

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Chd

The school celebrated the 60th foundation day of KV Sangathan. Councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla was the chief guest at the event, which saw tiny tots presenting a cultural programme.

Tribune Model School

A two-day capacity-building workshop was conducted by the CBSE at the Sector 29 school for political science teachers. Ravinder Kaur, vice-principal, Baptist School, and Sanjay V Bajaj of DAV Model School, Sector 15, shared their professional knowledge and experience with the teachers. A total of 48 teachers attended the workshop from across Punjab and the tricity.