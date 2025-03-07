DT
Home / Chandigarh / Annual fest ‘Kavach’ concludes at Panjab University

Annual fest ‘Kavach’ concludes at Panjab University

Updated At : 07:54 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Donning traditional attire, students perform during a cultural fest organised by Panjab University on Thursday. photo: Pradeep tewari
Infantry weapons, military equipment and models of fighter planes and ships were on display as Panjab University hosted its two-day annual fest ‘Kavach — Ranneeti Ka Rangmanch’. Organised by the department of defence and national security studies, the event took place from March 5 to 6 at the Student Centre.

A valedictory session marked the closing ceremony. Maj Gen JS Cheema, ADG, NCC Directorate, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh, was the chief guest. PU Registrar Prof Yajvender Pal Verma delivered the valedictory remarks.

The event saw a footfall of more than 5,000 people over two days. It was attended by students of various colleges and schools, cadets of Chandigarh NCC army, air and naval wings, veterans, serving officers, research scholars, faculty and the general public.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the department’s establishment.

An inter-college NCC drill, cultural dance and tug-of-war competitions were held. PG Government College, Sector 11, won the NCC drill competition, while the Panjab University campus NCC team secured first place in the cultural dance event. PG Government College, Sector 11, was declared the overall best institute. A blood donation camp was organised with assistance from PGI, Chandigarh.

