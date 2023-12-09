Annual function held

Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School

Students of primary wing of the school presented the annual function with great zeal and fervour. They showcased incredible talent, delighting the audience with rhythmic beats of Bollywood songs. Vibrant Bhangra performance was well received. Class 3 students showcased their skills in retro dance while class 4 pupils presented a soulful qawwali. Principal Harpreet Kaur applauded the tireless efforts of teachers and students that culminated with the spectacular event.

St Joseph’s Sr Secondary School, Chd

The school, in association with the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), hosted an inter-school declamation. The event was presided over by CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal. It witnessed the participation of over 30 students from various government and private schools of the city, who spoke on specially curated topics advocating child rights. The first prize was shared by Arshita Bhatia of the host school and Rinka of Government High School, Mani Majra. Myra Moudgil of St Anne’s Convent School and Bhavya Sharma of Guru Nanak Public School shared the second spot. Arshiya Talwar of Mount Carmel proclaimed the third position while Sachkeerat Singh was awarded a consolation prize.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

The school organised a recreational-cum-educational trip to Chokhi Dhani for playway to class V students. Enthusiastic students learnt about the traditional culture and cuisine of Rajasthan. A series of activities, games, dance and music were thoroughly enjoyed by all students.

