Annual function held

Doon International School, Mohali

The school held its annual function, themed “Bon Voyage.” The event featured many dance performances, such as the Penguin Dance, Kangaroo Dance, Cowboy Dance and Lion King Dance, along with a soul-stirring Indian Dance performance by the students.

Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh

An inter-school competition, ‘Talent Fiesta’, was organised on the school campus. The event aimed to provide a platform for kindergarten students to showcase their talent in various activities. Students from many schools participated in competitions such as fancy dress, show and tell, rhyme recitation and dance. The event featured an art and craft corner, which allowed students to explore their creative side, while a play zone and fun sports circuit provided a space for recreational activities.

AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Bhartiya Bhasha Mahotsav on campus. The event included workshops and exhibitions that were held with the aim of strengthening the fabric of India’s linguistic tapestry. The celebrations featured multilingual cultural programmes, including story-telling, singing and dancing, among others.

Golden Bells Public School, Mohali

Students and faculty at the school celebrated Christmas. At the celebrations, students dressed as Santa Claus and decorated the Christmas tree. The celebrations also featured group activities such as Christmas carols and dances.

#Mohali