Annual function organised

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh
The annual function for primary I block, ‘Whimsical Wonders’ was organised at the school. The event began with a traditional Ganesh Vandana, followed by a performance on the ‘Ramayan Rhythmic Reverie’, showcasing Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya. The principal, Monica Chawla, addressed the gathering and highlighted the achievements of the institution. She also spoke on the significance of celebrating diversity, fostering creativity, recognising excellence, and upholding the commitment to providing a well-rounded education.
Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh
The school organised a ‘sunny sprint carnival for pre-primary students. The event featured sports-themed dances, ribbon twirling drills, umbrella dances, Zumba, and bhangra performances.
Manav Mangal Smart World School
A pre-school graduation ceremony was organised at the school. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by a performance by the school orchestra. The students of under-kindergarten were given their scrolls, and the event concluded with a vote of thanks by the principal, Aneela Kinder.
