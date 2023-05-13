Annual investiture ceremony held at The Tribune School

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

The investiture ceremony signifies the reliance and confidence that the school places in the newly elected council bearers. With this motive, The Tribune School celebrated its annual investiture ceremony, “Stars in Excellence,” on the school premises. The chief guests at the event were Justice SS Sodhi and his wife Bonny Sodhi along with Chand Nehru, member of the Managing Committee. The ceremony began with the lighting of a lamp and was followed by Vedic mantras.

The elected leaders were honoured by the chief guest and school principal. They were conferred with badges and sashes. The Student Council took a pledge to uphold school values — Love, Peace, Good Conduct, Non-Violence and Trust — and to be role models.

Prizes were distributed to achievers in the fields of academics, sports, yoga, art, music and IT. The annual report was shared by the students, stating the progress of the school in various fields. The counselling cell report was also shared. The school choir presented a motivational song. Kushagra showcased his talent in taekwondo and Pragati made a Bharatnatyam performance. The yoga department put up a spectacular performance.

Justice Sodhi congratulated and motivated the students to be great leaders and honest in discharging their duties. He said with position comes responsibility towards themselves and the school. Principal Rani Poddar also congratulated the students and encouraged them to set off on the path to the next milestone. The function concluded with the school song and the National Anthem.