The 38th annual prize distribution function of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, was held on Saturday. Amandeep Singh Bhatti, Director, Higher Education, UT, was the chief guest on this occasion. The event started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp as a tribute to Goddess Saraswati. Principal Dr Abha Sudarshan read the annual report of the college. As many as 470 graduates and post-graduates were given prizes in the faculties of arts, commerce, management and computer applications. Thirteen students were awarded Roll of Honour, 81 College Colour and 104 merit certificates for their achievements in academics, NSS, NCC, sports and cultural activities.

College celebrates Baisakhi

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, celebrated 'Sangrand' of Visakh month and organised a special programme to mark Baisakhi. The programme began with the 'Paath of Barahmaha' followed by an enthralling 'Kavishri' performance by the students of the college.

PU student’s start-up wins prize

Rajat Kumar, a student of BEd Special Education (Learning Disability) from the Department of Community Education Disability Studies at PU won 'What an Idea' Startup Challenge, organised by Innovation Mission Punjab and the DBEE, Mohali. He won a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for his innovative startup, 'Digital Chokidaar'. He was one of the participants from 10 selected startups in the finale held at Amity University, Mohali. The product 'Digital Chokidaar' is designed to protect shop shutters by sounding a siren and sending alerts to the owner's phone in case of any break-in.

Jindal law school wins triathlon

A team of OP Jindal Global Law School comprising Vartika Jain, Gauri Menon, Tanushree Gupta, Samyuktha Karthikeyan and Prabhav Garg won the 1st edition of Justice AS Anand National Triathlon held at the University Institute of Legal Studies on the Panjab University campus. The winning team was presented Rs 50,000 cash reward. The team of Shreya Bansal, Harshita Seksaria, Viraj Gupta, Ayush Saha and Gayatri Kassibhatta claimed the second position and bagged a prize of Rs 30,000. The triathlon provided student teams from participating law schools with an opportunity to demonstrate their advocacy skills in client counselling, negotiation and mediation. The competition was a unique combination of all three formats in its ability to test a multitude of skill sets required for tactful dispute resolution.