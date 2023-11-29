Annual sports day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated their annual sports day. The day began with the students as well as the faculty seeking the blessings of the almighty. This was followed by a march-part and a performance by the school band. The band’s performance was followed by a wide range of sports and athletic events, such as the 100- and 200-metre race events and the relay race for the seniors. An award ceremony was conducted at the end, where all the outstanding performers were awarded medals and certificates.

PML SD Public School, Sector 32

A blood donation camp was organised by the school at Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Sector 32C. The camp was organised in collaboration with the morning walk group of Sector 32A. The parents as well as staff members donated blood. Refreshment was given to the blood donors.

St Soldier Convent School

Classic works by TS Elliot, Robert Froszt and Rudyard Kipling, along with contemporary works by Shiv Mangal Suman, were presented as the school held a poem recitation event. The principal, Anjli Sharma, congratulated the participants on their performances and expressed gratitude to the faculty members as well as the parents for their support in making the event a success.

Ryan International School

With a view to creating the next generation of entrepreneurs, White Canvas India organised a 4-day activity-driven Future Ready and Entrepreneurial Skill Camp in association with Ryan International Group of Institutions. The camp covered many skills that the students might need to become entrepreneurs in the future, such as marketing and social skills.

Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated their annual day with a musical, “The Glory of Redemption.” The musical was set in an ancient time and was based on the story of two women whose lives are interwoven. Although the play represented the lives of people more than 3000 years ago, it is relevant and applicable to today’s situation as well. The musical was interspersed with various vibrant, colourful dances and soulful songs by the school choir. The chief guest for the event was Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, PCS, Director of School Education.