Annual sports meet organised

AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The school organised its annual sports meet with students participating in fun-filled races like lemon and spoon race, frog race and bottle filling race. The winners were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals.

DAV, Mohali

The school gave a warm farewell to the outgoing Class XII batch of 2022-23. A function was organised to mark the occasion wherein various events, including dances, songs, speech, etc, were held. A few games were also played. Principal Dr Rosy Sharma applauded the batch as being one of the brightest ones. Titles were later given to the outgoing students and certificates were presented to meritorious students and sports achievers.

Shishu Niketan, Mohali

Kindergarten and Classes 1 and 2 students presented a wonderful show, titled 'Bachpan'. The function began with a welcome song followed by a plethora of items, including dances of various states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. Besides, students presented mime and skits on topics such as deforestation and water scarcity.

SD Senior Secondary, Sector 24-C

A magic show was organised by The Tribune Group of Publications on the school premises. Tricks performed by the magician left children in awe and excitement. They could not stop clapping as he belted out tricks one after another. The show was a great success and children enjoyed it very much.

Govt Sr Secondary, Mani Majra Town

The school celebrated its annual day. Sunil Bedi, Deputy Director, School Education, UT, was the chief guest at the event. Principal Sapna Sood, along with Vice-Principal Baljit Singh read out the school annual report. Gurleen, a student, sang folk songs. A play on drug abuse was also staged. 'Swayam' showcased the training drill of girls in self-defence.

Golden Bells, Sector 77, Mohali

The school took students of Classes 6 to 12 on an adventurous trip. The adventurous activities started in the lap of nature. Zigzag bridge, commando net, monkey crawl and rope climbing were organised for the students.

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

The kindergarten block of the school celebrated its annual day, 'Rhythmic Beats', with great zest and elation. Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, Chandigarh Administration, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec, Chd

A farewell party was organised for the outgoing students of the school. Maneshwar Singh and Pushapmeet Kaur were given the titles of Mr and Ms SGHSSPS, respectively. The school bid the students a heartfelt good bye and gave them a token of love in the form of mementos. The party ended with a sumptuous lunch.

Shishu Niketan, Chandigarh

Class 11 students of the school accorded a farewell to their seniors. The highlight of the programme was one-act play on the theme of the introduction of mobiles in the lives of students. Dhruv Sharma and Shirin Kotha were declared Master and Miss Shishu Niketan, respectively. The title of Mr Handsome was bagged by Sajal Gaba and Ms Charming by Kinshukleen. Arun Thakur was declared the all-rounder student.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Mahashivratri was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour at the junior wing of the school. Students of Class 3 performed a dance, showcasing the life of lord Shiva. Students were appraised of the life of the lord and the importance of the occasion. Meanwhile, the school performed a havan for its students appearing for Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Chitkara Int’l School, Chandigarh

An awards ceremony of “CineMaestro: Shaping Future Filmmakers-Take 4” was organised on the concluding day of the three-day workshop aimed at nurturing creative skills of students. A total of 16 schools participated in the workshop.