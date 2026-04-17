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Home / Chandigarh / Another bomb hoax at Chandigarh schools

Another bomb hoax at Chandigarh schools

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:38 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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A dog squad carries out a search at Saupin’s School in Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Cybercriminals continue to trouble schools of the city by sending bomb threat e-mails. Multiple schools received similar e-mails on Thursday morning, putting security agencies on high alert.

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The bomb threat e-mails were received by Saupin’s School, Sector 32; St Soldier International School, Sector 45; St John’s School, Sector 26; Ryan International School, Sector 49; Shivalik Public School, Sector 41; Vivek High School, Sector 38; Delhi Public School, Sector 40; and others.

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Previous incidents

  • Earlier this month, multiple institutions in the city, including St Stephen’s School, Sector 45; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35; Shivalik Public School and Ryan International School received similar threat e-mails.
  • In January, the city received the first threat leading to panic across 26 schools.
  • The last threat was sent from an unidentified address. The sender had warned the authorities of a grenade attack at Chandigarh University and a bomb blast at the Mayor’s office. However, the threat turned out be a hoax.
  • After the recent grenade attack at the Punjab BJP office in Sector 37, Chandigarh, the local police are on high alert and cyber experts are working hard to track the senders.

Following the alert, local security agencies acted swiftly. Bomb-detection squads conducted intensive searches in the schools. No suspicious or harmful objects were found and all locations were declared safe.

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Students were asked to gather at some place as fire tenders and ambulances were dispatched to the schools.

“Soon after getting the e-mail, the police were informed and a team reached the spot. After checking the premises, the building was declared safe,” said a school employee. Earlier this month, multiple institutions in the city, including St Stephen’s School, Sector 45; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35; Shivalik Public School and Ryan International School received similar threat e-mails. The last threat was sent from an unidentified address. The sender had warned the authorities of a grenade attack at Chandigarh University and a bomb blast at the Mayor’s office. However, the threat turned out be a hoax.

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In January, the city received the first threat leading to panic across 26 schools. After the recent grenade attack at the Punjab BJP office in Sector 37, Chandigarh, the local police are on high alert and cyber experts are working hard to track the senders.

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