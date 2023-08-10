Another Chandigarh cop nabbed in extortion case

Chandigarh, August 9
Another UT police constable, Shiv Kumar, who is an accused in the Rs 1-crore extortion case, has been arrested. Earlier, the Chandigarh police had arrested Constable Virender.
Sources said Shiv Kumar had surrendered before the police. SI Naveen Phogat, whose services have been terminated, is still absconding.
Tainted Past
Constable Shiv Kumar, along with two other constables, was booked by the CBI in June 2020 for allegedly demanding Rs 14,000 in bribe from a Maloya resident by threatening him with implication in a case.
Shiv Kumar was posted in the security wing and was deputed in the security of Parveen Shah, brother of the slain Rajbir Singh, alias Sonu Shah, who was shot dead by four assailants inside his office at Burail village, Sector 45, on September 28, 2019.
The police said Parveen had also been named in the extortion case as his role had cropped up during investigation.
Complainant Sanjay Goyal had come to the city with Rs 1.01 crore notes in Rs 500 denomination to exchange those with notes of Rs 2,000 denomination. The accused cops took away his money after threatening him with implication in a fake case of NDPS Act and Arms Act.
