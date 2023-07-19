Another clip of youths creating ruckus goes viral

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

Over two weeks after a video of youths purportedly showing them hanging out of windows and sitting on the roof of vehicles went viral, another similar incident has come to the fore.

The act of hooliganism reportedly took place on the Dhanas-Khuda Lahora road on July 17. In the 15-second footage, youths are purportedly seen hanging outside windows and sitting on roof of SUVs in violation of traffic rules. The video also shows a few youths triple-riding two-wheelers without helmets.