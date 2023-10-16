 Another fire breaks out at Chandigarh's PGI : The Tribune India

Fire reported from UPS room of Advanced Eye Centre

Videograbs of the incident. PTI



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Just a week after the devastating fire at the PGI Nehru Hospital's 'C' block, the institute was once again struck by a fire emergency, this time at the Advanced Eye Centre.

The fire occurred at 9.30 am on Monday.

The source of the fire was traced to the UPS battery room of the Advanced Eye Centre, where the fire started and quickly spread.

As the fire broke out in the morning, OPD patients were evacuated as a precautionary measure and those entering the building were stopped at the gate, they said. Five to six fire tenders were rushed to the site.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation had revealed that a short circuit in the UPS room, containing a significant battery count of over 100 units, had caused a powerful blast that ignited electric cables and ruptured an oxygen pipeline, leading to the inferno.

On October 9, more than 400 patients were evacuated to safety late in the night after a major fire broke out in PGIMER-Chandigarh's Nehru Hospital building. Following the incident, a 14-member committee was constituted by the PGIMER under the chairmanship of Dean (Academic) Prof Naresh Panda to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and work out an action plan to avoid such incidents in the future.

With PTI

