Home / Chandigarh / Another Goldy Dhillon gang member nabbed

Another Goldy Dhillon gang member nabbed

Was providing logistics support to shooters

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:30 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Further investigation is underway, the officials added.
The police arrested another operative of foreign-based gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Mandeep Spain amid the ongoing crackdown on the module. The arrested accused has been identified as Rajat Kumar alias Rajan, a resident of Jansua village, Patiala.

The development follows police action on November 12, when a joint operation with the AGTF led to the arrest of two shooters, and on November 26, when four shooters were apprehended by the AGTF after an exchange of fire near the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway.

During that operation, two police personnel were hit on their bulletproof jackets and two accused sustained injuries in retaliatory fire. Seven pistols and 70 live cartridges were seized from them, said Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harman Deep Singh Hans here on Thursday.

Following the earlier arrests of six operatives in two separate police actions, a special team under Dera Bassi DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar undertook backward-linkage investigation to identify remaining members of the module. During the probe, Rajat Kumar’s role surfaced, revealing that he had been facilitating movement, arranging shelter and providing weapons to other operatives. The police apprehended him near the Dera Bassi bus stand yesterday afternoon.

The SSP stated that the accused had a criminal background with two previous cases related to snatching and Arms Act offences registered against him in Punjab and Haryana. Preliminary investigation revealed that he came in contact with gang members during his jail term in 2019 and had recently been acting directly under the instructions of his handler, Mandeep (Spain), an aide of gangster Goldy Dhillon.

The accused was wanted in FIR No. 0345 dated November 26, 2025, under Sections 109, 111, 221, 132, 3(5) of BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act, registered at Dera Bassi police station, said the SSP.

With this arrest, a total of seven operatives linked to the Goldy Dhillon module have been apprehended during the ongoing crackdown. So far, nine pistols and 80 live cartridges have been seized.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

