Another jail inmate caught with phone

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Another inmate has been caught using a mobile phone in Burail jail. A total of seven mobile phones and banned capsules have been recovered from jail inmates in less than a month. In a police complaint, Amandeep Singh, Additional Superintendent (Jail), stated that a surprise inspection led to the recovery of a mobile phone from an inmate, Rajat Tiwari (21), lodged in barrack number 5.

A case under Section 52A (1) of The Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act-2011 has been registered against him at the Sector 49 police station.

These recurring instances of mobile phone discoveries in the jail raised concerns about the effectiveness of measures taken by the jail authorities to put an end to the illegal act.

On August 16, a search in barrack number 8 resulted in the recovery of three mobile phones and banned capsules from inmates Abhishek and Shubham Arora.

Earlier, on August 10, three mobile phones and an equal number of illegal capsules were found with jail inmates. Sulakhan Singh, an inmate returning from a court hearing in Sector 43, was found concealing three illegal capsules. On questioning, he revealed that three inmates in barrack number 8 sold capsules to other inmates. This led to a search by jail staff, resulting in the recovery of three mobile phones.