Another jail inmate caught with phone

Chandigarh, September 8
Another inmate has been caught using a mobile phone in Burail jail. A total of seven mobile phones and banned capsules have been recovered from jail inmates in less than a month. In a police complaint, Amandeep Singh, Additional Superintendent (Jail), stated that a surprise inspection led to the recovery of a mobile phone from an inmate, Rajat Tiwari (21), lodged in barrack number 5.
A case under Section 52A (1) of The Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act-2011 has been registered against him at the Sector 49 police station.
These recurring instances of mobile phone discoveries in the jail raised concerns about the effectiveness of measures taken by the jail authorities to put an end to the illegal act.
On August 16, a search in barrack number 8 resulted in the recovery of three mobile phones and banned capsules from inmates Abhishek and Shubham Arora.
Earlier, on August 10, three mobile phones and an equal number of illegal capsules were found with jail inmates. Sulakhan Singh, an inmate returning from a court hearing in Sector 43, was found concealing three illegal capsules. On questioning, he revealed that three inmates in barrack number 8 sold capsules to other inmates. This led to a search by jail staff, resulting in the recovery of three mobile phones.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi reaches G20 Summit venue, set to welcome world leaders
Modi will welcome the G20 leaders upon their arrival at the ...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days