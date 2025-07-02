Another member of robbers’ gang arrested

A Panchkula police team has achieved a major breakthrough with the arrest of the second accused from a notorious gang, a group that has been spreading fear across the region for long.

The accused has been identified as Vishal, alias Bauaa, a resident of Guna district in Madhya Pradesh. He was arrested in Rewari, Haryana, on Sunday and produced in a court the next day. He has been sent to five days’ police remand.

According to Inspector Dalip Singh, this is the same gang involved in the armed robbery and catapult (gulel) attack at a house on the Bitna road on the night of June 23-24. A case was registered in the matter. DCP Dahiya said the gang was also responsible for a burglary at Sector 2 in Panchkula.