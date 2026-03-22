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Home / Chandigarh / Another setback for Chandigarh AAP, councillor Damanpreet joins Cong

Another setback for Chandigarh AAP, councillor Damanpreet joins Cong

Represents ward number 17 (Sectors 22 and 23)

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:08 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh (second from left) joins the Congress in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Ward number 17 (Sectors 22 and 23) councillor from AAP Damanpreet Singh today joined the Congress at a function held at the party office in Sector 35. He is the second AAP councillor to join the Congress.

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Earlier, Premlata joined the Congress on February 23 along with Ritu Chhabra, wife of former city Mayor and other leaders. Her husband, late Pradeep Chhabra, was a senior leader of the Congress and had remained the city unit president for seven years.

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City Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky said former AAP state general secretary and incumbent treasurer of the District Bar Association, Sector 43, Ujjwal Bhasin, also joined the Congress along with advocate Vishal Sharma and Yuvraj Asht.

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Lucky said inspired by the Congress policies, ideology and the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, more leaders from other parties would also join the Congress in the coming days.

While addressing the gathering, Damanpreet said he left AAP because its city unit was in a disarray. All affairs in the party were decided from Delhi or Punjab. His name was finalised for the post of Mayor but another candidate's name was announced just before voting.

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The local leaders cannot take any decision at their own level. He described the moment as a “homecoming”. Earlier, he, along with late Pradeep Chhabra, had left the Congress but now he has realised that it is the right platform to serve his ward and the city effectively.

Earlier, two AAP councillors Suman Sharma and Poonam had joined the BJP just before the mayoral election.

Contesting the MC elections for the first time in 2021, AAP had won 14 seats to become the single largest party in the 35-member House. The BJP emerged victorious in 12 wards and the Congress in eight. Akali Dal candidate Hardeep Singh also won but he later joined AAP.

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