Another setback, UT girls suffer 151-run defeat

Chandigarh, October 11
The local girls’ cricket team faced their second consecutive defeat in the Women’s U-19 One Day Tournament being held in Kolkata. The local side faced a 151-run defeat against Punjab.
Batting first, Punjab posted 249/9 in the stipulated 50 overs with fine contributions from unbeaten Akshita Bhagat (63), Akanksha (58) and Khushi Chahal (52). Jasnoor (2/29) remained the main wicket taker for the bowling side.
The local eves bundled out for 98 runs in 35 overs. Sarah Mahajan (34) emerged as top scorer. Alisha (4/27) took maximum share of wickets for Punjab. Chandigarh will play its next match against Andhra Pradesh on October 12. Meanwhile, in the T20 series in Jammu, the match between Chandigarh and J&K could not be played due to wet outfield.
