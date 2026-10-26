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Home / Chandigarh / Another western disturbance to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds to Chandigarh Tricity on Thursday, Friday

Another western disturbance to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds to Chandigarh Tricity on Thursday, Friday

IMD sounds yellow alert for both days; isolated showers likely from Wednesday through Saturday as Panchkula remains coolest in Tricity

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:03 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit Tricity on Thursday, Friday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
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Another western disturbance is set to bring unsettled weather to Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula later this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers are likely from Wednesday through Saturday, according to the IMD’s seven-day forecast.

The warning comes after a largely dry Monday in the Tricity, with temperatures dipping slightly in Chandigarh but remaining marginally above normal. Panchkula continued to be the coolest station in the Tricity, while Chandigarh’s day and night temperatures remained among the higher readings in the region.

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Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4°C, down 0.2°C from Sunday but 1.5°C above normal. The minimum fell sharply by 1.9°C to 15°C, though it remained 0.3°C above normal. No rainfall was recorded in the city during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am or between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday.

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Mohali recorded a maximum of 30.3°C, unchanged from the previous day, while its minimum dropped by 0.9°C to 16.1°C. The minimum was the second-highest night temperature reported in Punjab, after Barnala, where the mercury settled at 16.5°C.

Panchkula recorded a maximum of 29.1°C, down 0.4°C from Sunday, and a minimum of 13.6°C, a sharp decline of 2.5°C. It remained the coolest station in the Tricity and recorded the third-lowest maximum and minimum temperatures among the listed Haryana stations. Relative humidity remained high in Chandigarh. The maximum was 92 per cent, while the minimum stood at 36 per cent, indicating continued moisture in the air despite the absence of rainfall in the city.

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The IMD’s five-day Tricity outlook puts maximum temperatures at around 31°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, easing to 30°C on Thursday before falling to 28°C on Friday and Saturday. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 15°C on Tuesday, 16°C on Wednesday, 17°C on Thursday and 18°C on Friday, before settling at 17°C on Saturday.

The seven-day forecast indicates dry weather on Tuesday, isolated rain on Wednesday, and thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers are also likely on Saturday, with no warning listed for Wednesday or Saturday. The outlook points to a spell of changeable weather in the region as the next western disturbance approaches.

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