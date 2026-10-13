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Home / Chandigarh / Ansh Negi clinches silver at Bendigo badminton meet

Ansh Negi clinches silver at Bendigo badminton meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:41 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Ansh Negi, a student of Chitkara University, won a silver medal at the Yonex Bendigo International Challenge 2026.
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Ansh Negi, a student of Chitkara University, won a silver medal at the Yonex Bendigo International Challenge 2026, held in Bendigo, Australia.

Negi put up a tough fight before losing the gold medal to second seed Liao Jhuo-Fu of Chinese Taipei.

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Negi started the match on a high note, recording a stunning 21-12 win in the opening game. However, Jhuo-Fu recovered in the next two games and responded strongly. The second seed won the second game 21-16, followed by a 21-14 victory in the decider to clinch the gold medal. In the semifinals, Negi recorded a 12-21, 21-17, 21-19 win over Ting Yen-Chen of Chinese Taipei.

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“He delivered an impressive performance, defeating the tournament’s top seed, Wong Po Wei of Chinese Taipei, in straight games in the quarterfinals. He went on to finish as the runner-up after a hard-fought three-game final. His achievement reflects the commitment of Chitkara University towards nurturing sporting talent and encouraging excellence at the highest level,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of the university.

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