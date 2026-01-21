Anshika wins 100m gold

Anshika of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 32, clocked 12:12 seconds to claim the gold medal in the 100m sprint event of the women’s U-19 category during the Inter-School Athletics Meet, organised by the UT Education Department, at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

Advertisement

Pranjal Gulati (13:81s) of St Kabir School, Sector 26, and Gurnoor (14:14s) of St Soldier’s School, Sector 28, finished third.

Advertisement

In the 1500m event, Vanshika Rana of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, clocked 6 minutes and 11:71 seconds (6.11:71) to finish ahead of Banni (7.04:69) of St Soldier’s School and Anchal (7.14:21) of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26. Ibadat of First Step School, Sector 26, won the shot put event with a throw of 11.20m, whereas Harmanjet Kaur of DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, finished second with a throw of 8.96m. Agriya Thakur (7.56m) of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, claimed third position. Paavani Sood of St Kabir School cleared 9.38m to clear triple jump event with a gold medal. Sneha (7.49m) of GMSSS, Sector 40, and Amrit Gupta (7.03m) of Delhi Public School bagged silver and bronze, respectively.

Advertisement

In the 15000m event of the girls’ U-17 category, Khushi (5.41:03) of GMSSS, Sector 26, won the race, followed by Sanjana (5.56:03) of GMSSS, Sector 44, and Aadiya (6.08:34) of KBDAV School, Sector 7. Sidak Kaur of St Kabir School won the girls’ U-14 shot put event with a throw of 6.43m, followed by Harnadar Kaur (6.24m) of St Kabir School and Bhumika (6.12m) of GMSSS, Sector 33. In the boys’ event of the same age group, Aditya Gupta (9.51m) of Government Model High School, Sector 54, claimed the top podium position, followed by Gyan Bahadur Singh (8.79m) of Shri Kulwant Rai School, Sector 43, and Areen Sood (8.59m) of Kids-R-Kids School, Sector 42. Rehan (12.53m) won the boys’ U-17 triple jump event by overpowering his closest competitors Bhavnet Sandhu (12.22m) of DAV School, Sector 8, and Manhar Jinta (11.47m) of St Anne’s School, Sector 32.

In the 4x400m relay race of the boys’ U-19 category, the team of St Soldier’s School clocked 3.51:92 for the gold medal, while the team of Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, finished second (3.52:78) and St John’s High School, Sector 26, finished third with a timing of 4.01:52.

Advertisement

Sudarshan clocked 4.36:25 to win the 1500m event of the boys’ U-17 age group, followed by Shiva (4.36:50s) of GMSSS, Sector 10, and Khilesh (4.37:92s) of GMSSS, Sector 16, whereas in the shot put event, Jayant Goyat (12.35) of GMSSS, Sector 37, Hartegh Singh (11.16m) of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, and Anhadbir Singh (11.07m) of Kundan International School, Sector 46, won medals.

Shivam of GMSSS, Sector 16, won the triple jump event of the boys’ U-19 category, and bettered Vikas Ekka (11.89m) of St John’s School, Sector 26, and Rishit Gupta (11.35m) from the same school. In the 1500m, Garv Poonia (4.32:16) of Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Prince (4.53:10) of GMSSS, Maloya, and Aarav Sharma (5.08:30) of Kundan International School won medals. Pratham Nagwan (13.82m) of GMSSS, Sector 26, won the boys’ shot put event, followed by Bobby (11.60m) of DAV School and Samarpratap Singh (10.40m) of St John’s School.