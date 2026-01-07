Anti-drug campaign ends with walkathon

A month-long campaign, “Youth Against Drugs”, was completed by the Mohali District Legal Services Authority on Tuesday.

A walkathon was organised on the occasion.

It started from Manav Mangal Smart School, Sector 88, and concluded at the District Courts Complex.

The walkathon was led by Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, Punjab and Haryana High Court; District and Sessions Judge Atul Kasana; and Navjot Kaur, Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, Mohali.

Surabhi Prashar, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, said during the campaign, rallies, workshops and seminars were held.