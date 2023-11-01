Anti-drug drive in Mohali concludes with walkathon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The District Legal Services Authority of Mohali organised a walkathon at Phase 3B1 in Sector 60.

The event was held in collaboration with the Departments of Police and Health and students of Government Senior Secondary School Phase-3B1, Sector-60, Mohali. It marked the closing ceremony of a state-wide drive against drug addiction by the Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

A legal awareness programme was also organised in the school, in which Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge, Mohali, motivated students to participate in sports and stay away from drugs. To promote the culture of sports, 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m races were organised in the school.

Baljinder Singh Maan, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, said the month-long campaign was launched on October 1.

#Mohali