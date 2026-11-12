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Home / Chandigarh / Anti-drug drive top priority, says new Mohali DC

Anti-drug drive top priority, says new Mohali DC

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:46 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Mohali DC Aditya Dachalwa
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Aditya Dachalwal, a 2016-batch IAS officer, today assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali. He had earlier served as the Deputy Commissioner of Rupnagar.

After assuming charge, Dachalwal said the all-round development of the district would be his priority. He said efforts would be made to ensure that government welfare schemes reached every eligible beneficiary and the campaign against drug abuse was further intensified.

He said addressing public grievances, ensuring transparent administration and making government schemes accessible to the common people would be among his key priorities. Development works would be expedited to take the district forward in every sphere.

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The Deputy Commissioner said special attention would be paid to making government services easily accessible to residents. Healthcare, education, drinking water, sanitation and infrastructure would also be further strengthened.

Earlier, on his arrival at the District Administrative Complex, Dachalwal was accorded a guard of honour by a police contingent. He held a meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Geetika Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Sonam Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner Ankita Kansal, Derabassi SDM Amit Gupta, Kharar SDM Gurmeet Singh and Mohali SP Navreet Singh Virk.

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