Home / Chandigarh / Anti-encroachment drive in Manimajra, 53 challans issued

Anti-encroachment drive in Manimajra, 53 challans issued

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
file photo
The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in Manimajra to ensure strict enforcement of civic regulations and to keep public spaces free from unauthorised activities.

During the drive, the enforcement team found several vehicles being illegally repaired inside the parking area of Fun Republic, causing obstruction and misuse of public parking space. Taking swift action, the team impounded vehicles and equipment being used for unauthorised commercial activities.

As part of the operation, a total of 53 challans were issued to violators. The enforcement team impounded four buses, seven recovery vans and cranes, a big hydra crane and 25 cars. Jacks and rubber machines used by unauthorised roadside mechanics were also seized. In addition, an unauthorised parked bus, recovery van, crane and several other vehicles were impounded for violating municipal norms.

The drive was conducted under the directions of MC Joint Commissioner Himanshu Gupta and under the supervision of Enforcement Superintendent Sunil Dutt. Senior officials reiterated that strict action would continue against encroachments.

