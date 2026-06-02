Anti-encroachment drive launched to clear govt land in urban Panchkula

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will launch a special anti-encroachment drive in different sectors of Panchkula (Urban Estate) from June 1 to July 10. According to orders issued by the District Magistrate, removal of encroachments will be carried out in a phased manner in various sectors.

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Under the campaign, action will be taken to remove encroachments in sectors 8, 9, 10 and 11 from June 1 to 5; sector 23, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 31 from June 8 to 12; sectors 12, 12A, 15, 16 and 17 from June 15 to 19; sectors 2, 4, 6 and 7 from June 22 to 26; sectors 19, 20 and 21 from June 30 to July 3; and in MDC area from July 6 to 10.

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Administrative and police officials have also been deployed to remove illegal constructions and encroachments on HSVP land and duty magistrates have been appointed for various areas to maintain law and order during the campaign.

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Additionally, the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of Panchkula and Kalka have been assigned the responsibility of monitoring and coordinating the campaign in their respective areas. The district administration has appealed to residents to remove any kind of illegal occupation or encroachment on government land on their own so administrative action can be avoided.