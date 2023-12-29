Anticipatory bail denied in ‘forged’ Covid test report case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, December 28

A local court has rejected an anticipatory bail to a resident of Mohali in a cheating case registered by the Chandigarh Police on December 16.

The police had registered a case against Gaurav Shukla under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC.

What the court said

There is a specific stand of the public prosecutor that the applicant had made a statement with regard to collection of RTPCR samples. Further, there are serious allegations in the FIR, including Section 467, IPC

The complainant, Ashok Rohilla, reported that his wife was admitted in GMCH-32 due to pain in her right upper limb. A doctor asked him to get the RTPCR done from outside the hospital and he deputed a person. He alleged that the doctor asked him to give RTPCR sample to the person who was standing outside the ward.

He paid Rs 1,500 to the concerned person for this test and no cash receipt was given by the person.

On May 10, 2021, RTPCR report of his wife was received by doctor on his mobile. Rohilla said his wife collapsed on May 13, 2021. He claimed that when he was completing the formalities for reimbursement he had to enclose a hard copy of the report against which Rs 1,500 was paid. On scanning the QR code of his wife’s RTPCR report, they were shocked to see that the report pertains to one Parmajit Kaur dated May 4, 2021. Rohilla alleged that there was a racket of private laboratory owners and doctors.

Ashish K Gupta, advocate for applicant, argued that the applicant has been falsely implicated in the case.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor opposed the application and claimed that the doctor concerned had intentionally directed to get the test conducted from a private lab with which the applicant was associated. He said the custodial interrogation of the applicant is required to know about the nexus between the medical officer, the applicant and other persons and also to know as why the RTPCR test was got conducted from a private lab when such a facility was very much available in GMCH-32.

After hearing of the arguments the court dismissed the bail application of the accused. "Without commenting anything on the merits of the case, it is the settled law that the relief of anticipatory bail is to be granted only in extraordinary circumstances and existence of such circumstances was to be shown by the applicant. There was a specific stand of the public prosecutor that the applicant was called in the police station and there he had made a statement with regard to collection of RTPCR samples of the wife of the complainant and it was all done on the say of doctor who was a doctor at that time in GMCH-32. Further, there are serious allegations in the FIR.

The applicant could not show any extraordinary circumstance to allow him the relief, the court said,

