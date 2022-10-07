Anuj logs comeback victory in badminton

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 6

Anuj Dhand logged a (17-21, 21-19, 21-18) comeback win over Vivek in the men’s 35+ years quarterfinal match during the ongoing Sudama Badminton Tournament today.

Haryana’s Ankur Chadha defeated Gurjot Singh (21-14, 21-12), while Harsimran Singh defeated Rubal Arora (21-18, 21-17). MD Munir ousted Puneet Sharma (21-15, 21-8).

In the men’s 45+ singles quarterfinals, Sumit Verma defeated Neeraj Arora (21-9, 21-19), whereas Komal Malik defeated Kamal Virmani (14-21, 21-17, 21-16). Amrik Singh outplayed Anil Kr Srivastava (21-16, 21-15).

In the men’s 40+ quarterfinals, Manish Choudhary defeated Varinder Singh (21-8, 21-13), Ashish Mishra defeated Mukesh Kumar (21-9, 22-20) and Simardeep ousted Bharat Rajan (21-17, 22-20). In the 55+ years category, Kanwaljeet Singh defeated Romesh Sharma (21-14, 21-8). In the mixed doubles 45+ category, Aseem and Samarjit Kaur defeated Inderpreet and Sushma (21-14, 21-16). In the men’s 55+ category, Ram Lakhan defeated Gyanesh Jeswal (21-4, 21-17) and Vivek Singh Salathia outplayed Vipin Sharma (15-21, 24-22, 21-17). Parveen Taneja ousted VK Singh (21-13, 21-10).

