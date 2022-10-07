Anuj logs comeback victory in badminton

Mohali, October 6
Anuj Dhand logged a (17-21, 21-19, 21-18) comeback win over Vivek in the men’s 35+ years quarterfinal match during the ongoing Sudama Badminton Tournament today.
Haryana’s Ankur Chadha defeated Gurjot Singh (21-14, 21-12), while Harsimran Singh defeated Rubal Arora (21-18, 21-17). MD Munir ousted Puneet Sharma (21-15, 21-8).
In the men’s 45+ singles quarterfinals, Sumit Verma defeated Neeraj Arora (21-9, 21-19), whereas Komal Malik defeated Kamal Virmani (14-21, 21-17, 21-16). Amrik Singh outplayed Anil Kr Srivastava (21-16, 21-15).
In the men’s 40+ quarterfinals, Manish Choudhary defeated Varinder Singh (21-8, 21-13), Ashish Mishra defeated Mukesh Kumar (21-9, 22-20) and Simardeep ousted Bharat Rajan (21-17, 22-20). In the 55+ years category, Kanwaljeet Singh defeated Romesh Sharma (21-14, 21-8). In the mixed doubles 45+ category, Aseem and Samarjit Kaur defeated Inderpreet and Sushma (21-14, 21-16). In the men’s 55+ category, Ram Lakhan defeated Gyanesh Jeswal (21-4, 21-17) and Vivek Singh Salathia outplayed Vipin Sharma (15-21, 24-22, 21-17). Parveen Taneja ousted VK Singh (21-13, 21-10).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy
Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...