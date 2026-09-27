Anuj wins skating gold at Chandigarh Roller Skating Championship

Anuj won the gold medal in the rink race 7 of the boys’ 12-15 years, during the ongoing Chandigarh Roller Skating Championship, at the Sector 10 Skating Rink. Nodit won the boys’ 15-18 years event, while Deeshebh clinched the gold medal in the above-18 years event.

In the girls’ categories, Anya Thakur won gold in 12-15 years, Lavya bagged the top honour in the 15-18 years and Arshiya secured the top podium position in the above-18 category. In rink race 6, Vaidik won the top position in the boys’ 6-8 years event, followed by Aviraj winning the gold medal in the 8-10 years age group and Kian bagging gold in the 10-12 years event.

Advertisement

Sampreet won the top spot in the 12-15 years. Among the girls, Shivanya won gold in the 6-8 years event, while Tejaswi (8-10 years), Anhad (10-12 years), Samaira (12-15 years) and Arshiya (above 18 years) won the gold medals in respective categories.

Advertisement

The boys’ 12-15 years road race (2) event was won by Gauresh, while Hiten won the 15-18 age group. In the girls’ event, Harshini secured gold in the 12-15 years event, while Ananya Mahajan emerged victorious in the 15-18 years age group.

In the road race (3), Geetank (12-15 years), Nodit (15-18 years) and Jashandeep (above-18 years) bagged the gold medals in respective categories. In the girls’ event, Duaa (12-15 years), Lavya (15-18 years) and Akshita (Above 18 years) bagged the top honours.