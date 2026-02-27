Anupama wins Uganda International Challenge

Local shuttler Anupama Upadhyaya won the Uganda International Challenge 2026 held in Kampala. In the final, she defeated compatriot Mansi Singh 21-17, 21-10. Mansi Singh had defeated current Indian national champion Surya Charisma Tamiri to set up the title clash with Anupama.

In the semi, Anupama had defeated Vennela Kalagotla of her own academy 21-6, 21-9, while in the quarterfinals, she defeated Japanese contender Saena Kawakami, who now represents Australia, with a 21-15, 21-16 verdict. — TNS

