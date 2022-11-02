Apaar star in Saupin's-32 b'ball title win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 1

Apaar Sood scored 11 points to help Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, win the boys’ U-14 final of Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament organised by Vivek High School, Mohali, at the sports stadium, Sector 78.

The Sector 32 school defeated the hosts by 33-22. Sood was named the player of the tournament in the boys’ U-14 event. Aditya scored 10 points for the host team.

Vivek High School, Sector 38, Chandigarh, defeated its Mohali branch by 28-19 to win the girls’ U-14 final. Ayesha (14 points) was the main scorer for the winning side, while Kyra contributed four points to the losing team’s tally.

Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, won the girls’ U-16 title by defeating Vivek High School, Mohali, 38-18. Manyata scored 20 points for the title winners while Prabhgun gathered 12 points for Vivek School. Saupin’s School claimed third position by logging a 14-12 win over Learning Paths School, Mohali. Amiroop (4 points) was the main scorer for the winning side, while Prabhajot (8 points) was the sole performer for Learning Paths. Vivek School, Sector 38, won the boys’ U-16 final by defeating Vivek School, Mohali. The winning side registered a 55-49 victory with the help of Uddish (35 points).

Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, won the boys’ U-12 final by registering a 23-17 win over Vivek School, Mohali. Zorawar (18 points) was the main performer. — TNS