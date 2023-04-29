Apathy claims life of cow hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 28

Residents of Sector 49 complained that a stray cattle bled to death after being hit by a speeding vehicle on Thursday night, but the Chandigarh MC, the SPCA, the Sector 45 Gaushala and non-profit organisations Gowsewa and Mowgli Aid did not come to its rescue despite several SOS calls. The Chandigarh and Mohali police kept playing the jurisdiction game, passing the buck to each other as the cow died on the road.

“A speeding car had hit the cow around 11 pm. Passersby informed me after which several residents tried their best, but no one came to help. The cow died an hour later, but even till 12 noon today, nobody came to pick the carcass,” said Rush Sehgal, a Sector 49 resident and a social activist.

The accident took place on a narrow road which has Mohali’s Phase X on the one side and Chandigarh’s Sector 49 on the other.

Residents claimed that despite calling up on the Chandigarh and Mohali helpline numbers, no help arrived. “A badly injured cow was in desperate need of help. The jurisdiction issue should not have mattered. The cow was alive for a few hours and had timely help arrived, the animal could have been saved. Making our own efforts, we then called a veterinary doctor, who acme and declared that the cow had died,” Sehgal said.