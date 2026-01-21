DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Apni mandi committee for providing IDs to vendors

Apni mandi committee for providing IDs to vendors

Panel approves proposals to strengthen waste management, infra, upkeep of mandis

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
The Apni Mandi and Day Market Committee today decided to provide permanent unique IDs to all vendors for their proper identification and regulation.

A meeting of the committee was held today under the chairmanship of councillor Lakhbir Singh. Committee members councillor Manoj Sonkar, Harjeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Naresh Panchal and officials were present in the meeting.

The committee approved three important agendas concerning the smooth functioning of apni mandis and day markets across the city. A proposal to strengthen waste management, infrastructure and maintenance of apni mandis and day markets was approved.

To address traffic congestion, the committee approved the proposal to shift the apni mandi/day market site of Sector 52 to V4 Road in the sector, which was found feasible for holding the market.

On a request of the Resident Welfare Association and reports of engineers concerned, the committee approved that whenever the designated mandi site of Sector 49 was required to be shifted, it could be temporarily relocated to the vacant parking site in front of the Advocates Society in Sector 49, which is close and suitable.

