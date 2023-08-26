App to help Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee in surprise checks of industrial units

Chandigarh, August 25
The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), the regulatory body to enforce environmental laws in the city, has got a web-based application module.
Nitin Kumar Yadav, Chairman, CPCC, said the application was developed for random and surprise inspections of industrial units by committee officers. “The purpose is to streamline the process of inspections and make it more transparent in terms of enforcement of the environmental laws,” he said. The main features of the app included automatic allocation of checks to officers to rule out the possibility of manipulations during the inspection, real-time GPS tagging of the industries, equal distribution of work, timely disposal of cases and better transparency and accountability, he added.
Yadav also held a meeting of the committee, Department of Forest and Wildlife and Environment. Presentations were given on various activities and achievements, key issues and future plan of actions.
